Pueblo residents 65+ urged to register for COVID Vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. – After administering more than 3,400 second dose vaccines to residents age 70 and older at last week’s Pueblo County community COVID-19 vaccination clinic, planners are returning the focus this week to providing first dose vaccines to more than 3,000 residents age 65 and older.

As clinic planners move forward with plans for vaccinating the next phase on the vaccination distribution list, they encourage anyone 65-and-old who has not yet registered to receive a vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Anyone 65-and-older can either register online at pueblovaxnow.com or by calling (719) 583-4444 and press option 1.

“After a successful couple weeks of getting second doses into the arms of our 70-and-older residents and many of our first responders, we are moving forward with providing additional first-dose vaccines in our community this week to those age 65-and-older,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

This week, clinic organizers from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to administer 3,500 first-dose and another 1,635 second-dose vaccines due to residents at the community clinic held at the Pueblo Mall.

“Our team, which includes all our partner first responder agencies and numerous volunteers, is working hard to ensure that all our residents who want a vaccine can get it as quickly as possible,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “We continue to make great progress in vaccinating individuals in our Phase 1 group and every resident that gets vaccinated moves us closer to getting our community back on track.”

Evetts and Taylor expressed thanks to residents for their patience as clinic planners worked to ensure those individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine in January got their second dose as close to their due-date as possible. As of Feb. 18, there have been 22,055 first dose and 12,949 second dose vaccines administered at the community clinic.

“We know that everyone is eager to safely move back to normal,” said Taylor. “We’re extremely pleased to note that we’ve been able to get thousands of our residents fully vaccinated since rolling out this community clinic less than two months ago. I want to stress we will continue our mission to get vaccine into the arms of our residents as quickly as possible.”