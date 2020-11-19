Pueblo Municipal Court to close Friday to the public due to COVID-19

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver.

PUEBLO, Colo. – Pueblo Municipal Court will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic from November 20, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

On Thursday, Judge Carla Sikes issued The Pueblo Municipal Court building to close due to the safety threat posed by the spread of COVID-19 in Pueblo.

The order does the following:

The Pueblo Municipal Court building will be closed effective immediately and reopen to the public on January 4, 2021.

All trials between November 20, 2020, and December 31, 2020, are vacated and rescheduled on or after January 4, 2021. A new trial date will be mailed to the defendant and/or attorney of record.

Speed trial will be tolled on all cases effective immediately and will recommence on January 4, 2021.

Restitution will be reserved in all cases for 35 days.

All adult arraignments and non-mandatory arraignments dates (first appearances) for all charges are continued to the time set by the court order.

All Juvenile arraignments dates (first appearances) are continued to the time set in the court order.

Anyone with a non-mandatory arraignment date may resolve their case by phone or online.

Anyone with a non-mandatory arraignment date may come into Municipal Court at any time after the Court reopens and their arraignment date to resolve their case at the front counter.

A pre-trial conference scheduled between November 20, 2020, and December 31, 2020, is vacated and rescheduled.

All review hearings schedule between November 20, 2020, and December 31, 2020, are vacated and rescheduled.

All scheduled probation meetings and/or appointments will be conducted by telephone or Zoom as scheduled.

All Community Service Programs are suspended until December 31, 2020.

Payment plans may be extended by calling the Court.

Below are charts outlining changes to arraignment dates:

All Adult Arraignments and Warrant Returns

All adult mandatory and non-mandatory arraignments dates (first appearances) for all charges are continued to the time originally scheduled on new dates as set forth below:

Code Enforcement Cases

All Juvenile Arraignments

All juvenile arraignment dates (first appearances) are continued to the time originally scheduled on new dates as set forth below:

You may be able to resolve your case on-line or over the phone. Please contact the Court to get more information (719) 562-3810.