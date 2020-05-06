Pueblo Master Deputy recovering from COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — A master deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is back to work after fighting COVID-19 for nearly a month.

Master Deputy Daniel Wells has been with the office for 31 years.

He said he came into contact with a fellow deputy who tested positive. However, his wife also tested positive before he felt symptoms.

He and his wife exhibited different symptoms, so he tells everyone to take this virus seriously.

“It’s weird that you try to do extra steps and still get it, but people who are more on the reckless side it’s like hey you can get it!” Wells warned.

He said he plans to donate plasma to help those who are on ventilators because of the virus.

The sheriff’s office said the other deputy who tested positive is recovering as well and there are no additional deputies who have contracted the virus.