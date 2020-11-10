Pueblo Education Association demands school district take action to keep educators safe from COVID-19 cases

PUEBLO, Colo. — According to Pueblo Education Association (PEA), despite COVID-19 protocols being in place in the Pueblo School District 60, educators are raising concerns that the district is not properly informing educators, parents, or the community about a COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Park Elementary School.

The district reports that 9 staff members are out due to COVID-19 at Sunset Park. The PEA also said four students have also tested positive with COVID-19.

Students have been in a remote learning environment since Oct. 28, but school administration is requiring educators to report to the school building to conduct their remote classes, even mandating educators bringing in their children, if they can’t arrange childcare.

“We want transparency from the school and from the district,” said PEA President Mike Maes. “Furthermore, we want a compelling reason from the district why they are insisting that educators come into the building, instead of working remote, especially given the increasing number of confirmed cases at the school.”

In a letter sent to District officials Sunday night, the PEA made their demands clear and so far has yet to hear a compelling reason from the District on why educators must be physically in the building, when their students are not.

The PEA is demanding that the District act in accordance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines for Outbreaks in Schools and not only require the students work remotely from home over the next 14 days, but also allow staff to work from home as well.

“There is absolutely no good reason to make educators come into buildings the District can’t guarantee are 100% safe,” Maes added. “It is imperative that the District take swift and decisive action to get this outbreak under control but they have, so far, shown minimal willingness to address it.”

