Pueblo D-60 and D-70 join list of schools closing due to coronavirus

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo school districts 60 and 70 are joining the list of southern Colorado schools that are temporarily closing due to coronavirus.

All school facilities will be closed next week, March 16 through 19. The districts are on spring break March 23 through 27. As that date gets closer, the districts will determine whether or not students and staff should return on March 30.

In a joint statement Friday, the districts said:

The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult and was made in consultation with the superintendents of both school districts in Pueblo County. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that this action will be critical in preventing the introduction and potential spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). We acknowledge that schools play an important role in this effort. During the closure, all schools, district facilities, buses will undergo additional deep cleanings with hospital-grade disinfectants. We encourage the community to continue to practice proper handwashing, social distancing measures and follow other recommendations from the CDC about how to avoid the spread of illness. Individual districts will send follow-up communications with additional information to parents that are specific to their local community. Parents should continue to monitor school district communications for updates on their respective websites and social media accounts.

Most Pikes Peak region school districts announced Thursday that they will be closing their facilities starting Monday.

The two Pueblo districts said Thursday that they would cancel some school activities, but stopped short of canceling classes.

Pueblo County’s first positive coronavirus case was confirmed Friday.

