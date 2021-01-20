Pueblo COVID Clinic moves to administer second doses Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The community’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will begin administering the second doses to Pueblo’s first responders and medical professionals on Saturday. Second dose clinics will be scheduled regularly.

Every person who went through one of public health’s vaccination clinics for their initial dose, will be scheduled for their second dose inside a 10-day window of second doses due-date. Clinic organizers stress that in Pueblo the second dose doesn’t require registration.

Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) clarified, “Contact information collected during first dose registration is used to make the second dose appointment.”

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment plans to operate an expected at 1,000 doses a day over four days next week. In addition, first dose vaccinations for seniors age 70+ will continue this week and next.

“Our goal is to vaccinate 70% or more of our 70 or above population by the end of February,” Evetts said. “Our seniors are trailblazers; we always knew that.”

Pueblo Community COVID response efforts are showing significant results in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Early this week Pueblo County moved into the Colorado COVID dial’s “Orange” range without any special permissions. Data suggests that if current trends continue, the county could move to “Yellow” in a matter of weeks. In the midst of the good news, many maintain focus on the testing and vaccination efforts that helped get Pueblo to this point.

“It is a week of milestones,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor, who oversees emergency management in Pueblo County. “We are ahead of the curve here in Pueblo and that just motivates us to continue moving forward.”

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and PDPHE remind citizens to stay the course and practice good COVID habits while the community continues vaccinations and testing with laser focus.

“So much of what we have in place is because of the support we get from the different local response agencies and citizens and from the State of Colorado,” added Taylor.