Pueblo COVID-19 testing site will temporarily move from fairgounds Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Community COVID-19 free testing site will relocate temporarily while the 2020 Colorado State Fair is underway.

From August 24 through September 9, the testing site will be located outside the fairgrounds in the parking lot at Arroyo and Acero avenues.

Testing will be available, Monday through Wednesday each week, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are asked to enter the test site from Arroyo Avenue.

The Fair will run August 28 through September 7. The State Fairgrounds has been the location for the free community testing since late April.

“We are very appreciative the Colorado State Fair has allowed us to use the grounds for our community testing site since we brought free testing here in April,” said Randy Evetts, Public Health Director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are grateful the Fair is allowing us to remain in close proximity to the current testing site by temporarily locating just outside the Fairgrounds.”

Tests are available to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The process and procedure for free testing will remain the same. The tests are self-swab, and the testing site is drive-thru only.

Tests are also available for the following community members, including those who are asymptomatic:

Healthcare workers and first responders

Anyone over the age of 65

Essential workers, such as employees at grocery stores, restaurants, etc.

Anyone who has had contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19

African American, Latino and American Indian Tribes

Anyone who attended a large gathering or protest

Individuals ages five years and older and those with access and functional needs, including adults, may be tested by a caregiver or another adult

The test site will close for Labor Day, on September 7.