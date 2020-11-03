Pueblo COVID-19 cases highest since pandemic began

PUEBLO, Colo. — The total number of COVID-19 cases during October 2020 in Pueblo County were greater than the six months of March through September combined.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) said in a press release Monday that there is a small window of opportunity over the course of the next few weeks to reduce the spread of the virus in Pueblo County. They are asking people to voluntarily avoid large gatherings, limit in-person gatherings, stay home when sick, physical distance, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is positive with COVID-19.

PDPHE adds it will take a community effort from residents, businesses, schools, and governments; everyone plays a part to reducing Pueblo County’s COVDI-19 cases.

To date, Pueblo County has a total of 2,504 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The reported death in Pueblo County is 48.

Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced three new COVID-19 outbreaks in Pueblo County since Thursday, October 29. The outbreaks were reported at Black-eyed Pea, Pueblo County Detention Center, and Spradley Ford. Pueblo County has had 48 reported outbreaks, 31 are active and 17 have been resolved.

Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline is providing resources and answering questions 9 AM – 4 PM, Monday – Friday (closed for government holidays) 719-583-4444.