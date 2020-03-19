Second coronavirus case confirmed in Pueblo County

Live Now
Pueblo County updates community on COVID-19 impacts
PUEBLO, Colo. — A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Pueblo County, health officials said during a press conference Thursday.

Health officials said the patient is a 47-year-old woman. They’re still working to determine how she contracted the virus and where she has been since getting sick. There’s no word on her current condition, or where she is quarantined.

Also Thursday, the Latino Chamber of Commerce announced an initiative to help small businesses, many of which are struggling to maintain sales and support staff members.

