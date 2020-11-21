Pueblo County to move to Level Red at 5 p.m. Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County will move to the Level Red: Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 starting Sunday night at 5 p.m.
The state added a new level to the state’s COVID dial framework on Tuesday. 15 counties were moved there on Friday; later, the state announced five more counties would move there on Sunday.
It was the second list that included Pueblo County.
This new level means restaurants are no longer allowed to have inside dining. Outdoor dining is still ok. FOX21 heard from a few locally owned spots in Pueblo on how they are handling the changes.
Here are a look at the other restrictions as part of the new level.
Another concern among health experts is hospitals reaching capacity in Pueblo.
The city tweeted Saturday saying the “drain on hospitals is real.”
Sunday, Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment posted a message from a top doctor in the area.