Pueblo County to move to Level Red at 5 p.m. Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County will move to the Level Red: Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 starting Sunday night at 5 p.m.

The state added a new level to the state’s COVID dial framework on Tuesday. 15 counties were moved there on Friday; later, the state announced five more counties would move there on Sunday.

It was the second list that included Pueblo County.

This new level means restaurants are no longer allowed to have inside dining. Outdoor dining is still ok. FOX21 heard from a few locally owned spots in Pueblo on how they are handling the changes.

I spoke with the owner of Romeo’s Cafe. He stated their staff went from 16 down to 3 because all they will be able to do is take-out orders. We will have more on this story both on our website and tonight at 9 on @FOX21News https://t.co/HNN8yYpTXA pic.twitter.com/uPvWyIRVV9 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) November 21, 2020

Here are a look at the other restrictions as part of the new level.

🚨PUEBLO: As of

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. will be in Level Red of the states COVID dial. @CityofPueblo Here’s a look at those rules again: pic.twitter.com/iARbbxyxLa — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) November 20, 2020

Another concern among health experts is hospitals reaching capacity in Pueblo.

The city tweeted Saturday saying the “drain on hospitals is real.”

The drain on hospitals is real. Pueblo is reaching a point where if you are sick, with COVID-19 or other life-threatening ailments, it could impact critical care. Health care heroes are doing everything they can, but they need Pueblo to limit social interactions immediately. 2/2 — City of Pueblo (@CityofPueblo) November 21, 2020

Sunday, Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment posted a message from a top doctor in the area.