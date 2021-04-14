Pueblo County to adopt state COVID dial, with two exceptions

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County health officials say they plan to adopt Colorado’s COVID dial, with a couple of exceptions.

The move comes as the state prepares to transition the dial from a requirement to a guidance tool, giving local governments more control over health orders.

In Pueblo County, five-star businesses will not be required to enforce the six-foot distancing rule, and will be able to operate at one level higher than the current restrictions. Also, organized outdoor events under 500 people will not be subject to the COVID-19 dial restrictions.

The health department said the restrictions will be in place until at least May 15.

“I expect that we will be evaluating it weekly as we move forward, but that would put a hard stop and require all of us to re-evaluate if we want to extend the order based on what we’re seeing in the community with hospitalizations and immunizations across the county,” Pueblo County Public Health Director Randy Evetts said.

If vaccinations continue increasing while cases and hospitalizations go back down, Pueblo County will phase out the dial.