Pueblo County School District moves to remote learning

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County School District 70 announced its decision to move students and staff to a remote learning plan on Wednesday, per a school board decision earlier in the week.

The district initally planned for students to return to school March 30, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, D70 Superintendent Ed Smith recommended they switch to a remote learning delivery system until further notice.

It’s a plan other districts may soon adopt. In a press conference Wednesday morning, Governor Jared Polis noted it is “increasinly unlikely” students will return to their classrooms this year.



“It is my recommendation that District 70 plan for an extended closure,” Smith said. “We’re not sure how long the closure will last, but we know that the expectation to return to traditional classroom teaching on March 30 is not feasible with the current state of virus response in our city, our state and our country.”

District 70 originally employed an extended spring break vacation, as did every El Paso County school district.

However, pointing to guidance from the Governor of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, D70 decided a longterm remote learning plan would serve students and staff more effectively.

District principals and educational leaders met this week to iron out the details of remote instruction. Beginning the week of March 30, principals will contact their educational staff and set up online and virtual staff meetings. Teachers will use that week to prepare their online classroom.

The process of online remote learning for D70 students will begin the week of April 6. Schools will provide workbook packets to any family that needs them.