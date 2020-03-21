Pueblo County provides food and grocery guide

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Food Project has developed a food and grocery resource guide for the citizens of Pueblo County as the community faces COVID-19.

The resource guide is available at pueblo.org and bit.ly/pueblofoodresourcedoc.

This guide includes regularly updated information on grocery store hours, free meals for students, where to find free groceries, and current SRDA, Community Soup Kitchen, and Pueblo Rescue Mission services. There is also a comprehensive list of local food stores open for business and restaurants providing take-out options as well as other resources such as food safety tips and at home food related activities.

Pueblo Food Project coordinator, Monique Marez shares, “In this time of uncertainty the best we can do is stay calm, kind, and informed. It is our goal to provide you with clear accurate information and we welcome your updates.”

Grocery stores are considered critical infrastructure by the federal government, meaning there is support nationwide to keep stores stocked and open to the public.

Marez also shared, “Now is a great time to think about our relationship to food, where our food comes from, and find a deeper appreciation for our farming community that is so close to us here in Pueblo. We can think about ways to become more resilient when we develop community approaches to food access that strengthen the farmer consumer relationship here in Pueblo County well beyond the Pueblo Chile.”