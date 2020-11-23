Pueblo County opens third round of grant applications for small local businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. — Small businesses who are forced to shut their doors due to tightening COVID-19 restrictions are now able to apply for the third and final round of CARES money from the county government.

This money is designed to help alleviate financial hardships the pandemic is putting on the economy, Pueblo County Commissioners approved a third round of emergency economic recovery grants.

Another $500,000 will be issued in this round of grants. Local businesses or nonprofits who would like to apply may do so by clicking on the link on the County’s homepage.

The application will be available starting on Nov. 23 and it will close on Dec. 6.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said, Round one checks are being cut now, round 2 just closed and those applications are being looked at, and round three opened Monday.

All the money will be distributed by the end of December. Businesses may be awarded up to 50,000. There are two tracks: business or non-profit.

With the additional round of economic recovery grants, this brings the total to $1.5-million given to local businesses and nonprofits from Pueblo County. Economic recovery grants are funded through CARES money.

“This is so important because I can’t tell you how many businesses, unfortunately, have to shut their doors,” said Commissioner Garrison Ortiz.

He added the economy does not work like a light switch. If you turn it off it all might not come back on 100%. Commissioner Ortiz understands $1.5 million is not enough for everyone. The applications are based on merit and the greatest need. Both city and county businesses are eligible.