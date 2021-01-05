Pueblo County healthcare workers and first responders getting vaccines; planning underway for other groups

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and first responders, according to an update Monday.

They’re working on plans to vaccinate people over 70 and education professionals, two groups that are included in the next phase of the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

Healthcare workers and first responders who have not yet been vaccinated will be notified by their employers when the vaccine becomes available for them, according to the county.

Once there is enough vaccine for people over 70, the county will send out an alert with details on how those groups can get the vaccine. The alert will be published on social media, on the county website, and on local news. There’s no need to sign up to receive the alert.

Public Health Director Randy Evetts said he is hopeful the county will be able to begin vaccinating people over the age of 70 in the next week or so, but that depends on the supply of vaccines received from the state.

Evetts said there are more than 18,000 people over the age of 70 in Pueblo County, and urged patience as the county moves through the priority list.

“When that will happen depends on us getting through those other–healthcare providers, and so we are trying to get the message out that the vaccine will be available, but all 18,000 people in our community that are 70 and above will not be able to get the vaccine on day one, because we receive limited vaccines from the state every week,” he said.

Evetts also said the county is currently conducting drive-thru vaccine clinics for healthcare workers and first responders. These clinics are closed to the public.