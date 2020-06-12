Pueblo County gets state approval to increase capacity of some businesses, open others

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County has received state approval for a variance that will allow them to reopen some businesses and increase capacity at others.

The variance request was approved Thursday. It covers places of worship, bars, breweries, wineries, indoor malls, graduations, indoor and outdoor recreation activities and events, public gatherings or events, libraries, gathering limits as applied to courts and city council or county commission meetings, and private membership organizations.

The variance allows for the following types of businesses to operate at 50 percent occupancy, with up to 100 people inside and up to 175 outside:

Houses of worship

Gyms

Theaters

Bowling alleys

Indoor malls

Entertainment and recreation, including Youth and adult league and recreational ballparks Dog parks Skating rinks Museums Race tracks

Bars, wineries, tasting rooms, and distilleries that seat customers at tables and close down gathering spaces such as lobbies or lounge areas are authorized to operate, subject to the restaurant requirements contained in the public health order and in accordance with the requirements in your variance application

Graduation ceremonies

Libraries

Private membership organizations

These businesses must keep a distance of six feet between groups, and occupants are strongly encouraged to use face coverings.

Some of these types of businesses were allowed to reopen statewide last week, and this variance allows them to increase their capacity. Some of the business types, such as libraries, can reopen for the first time under this variance.

The variance allows indoor malls to reopen once their plans have been approved by Pueblo County Public Health. The Pueblo Zoo can reopen at limited capacity.

>> Read the full variance