Pueblo County discards 300 vaccine doses due to storage unit malfunction

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment discarded 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after a portable storage unit malfunctioned earlier this month, according to the department.

The department said on January 4, a Pfizer vaccine shipment in Pueblo was 1.5 degrees colder than the manufacturer’s recommended range. The manufacturer recommends storing the liquid form of the vaccine at 36 to 48 degrees. The vaccine’s temperature was 34.5 degrees, according to the department.

The department said the issue was caused by a malfunction in the portable storage unit.

They erred on the side of safety, and did not use the vaccine–resulting in 300 doses being discarded.

“We will continue to follow guidelines to ensure every dose we put into people is following safety guidelines; for the best interest of the people and integrity of the vaccine,” a department spokeswoman said. “We want to make sure all the doses are safe.”

The department said 433 safe doses were administered on the day of the malfunction, and no one was turned away due to the issue.

As of Wednesday, more than 7,900 Pueblo residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.