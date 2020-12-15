Pueblo County Coroner’s Office deploys portable morgue unit

Related Content Pueblo COVID-19 cases highest since pandemic began

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has activated its Deployable Morgue Unit which is a mobile morgue shelter system that delivers fast storage solutions to meet urgent needs.

The unit is staged and operating in support of the Healthcare and Deathcare providers in the County. It will be used for the short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements.

Since the pandemic began, Pueblo County has reported 11,615 positive cases of COVID-19 and 218 deaths.