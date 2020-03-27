Pueblo County confirms its first COVID-19 death

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Thursday an 81-year-old woman has died due to COVID-19.

First offering his condolences, PDPHE Public Health Director Randy Evetts said, “this unfortunate loss highlights the seriousness of this virus.” He reminded residents to take measures to protect themselves, their families, and their community.

“The best thing you can do,” he said, “is follow social distancing, public health orders, and practice good hygiene.”

That includes frequent hand washing and staying home, especially if you are unwell.

PDPHE says it is working to identify anyone who was in close contact with the woman who died, and will continue to protect the Pueblo community and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

More information can be found on the county’s emergency website or through a phonecall to Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline: 719-583-4444.