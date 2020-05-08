Pueblo coronavirus testing site now open to some people without symptoms

In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020, photograph, a medical technician completes a test for COVID-19 at a Stride Community Health Center drive-thru testing site as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus in Wheat Ridge, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The coronavirus testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds has been expanded to include certain people who do not have symptoms, according to the Pueblo health department.

The following people can now be tested at the site:

Anyone over the age of 65 (symptomatic or asymptomatic)

African American, Latino, American Indian Tribes (symptomatic or asymptomatic)

Anyone who had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19

Health care workers and first responders (symptomatic or asymptomatic)

A resident of a long-term care facility

Anyone experiencing homelessness

Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell

The free testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Enter through Gate 4 at Mesa and Gaylord avenues.

Anyone being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle. No bicycles, motorcycles or walk-ups are allowed. Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test themselves.