Pueblo confirms third positive COVID-19 case

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported Pueblo’s third confirmed COVID-19 case, Friday.

The 48-year-old woman is from Pueblo County.

Public Health Director Randy Evetts stated, “We are working closely with medical providers in light of the three positive COVID-19 cases in our public health investigation to reduce the spread and protect the people in our Pueblo community.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services created a website for the community, which continues to be updated by Joint Information Center staff members with Pueblo City and County information: www.puebloemergency.info.