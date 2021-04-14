Pueblo cancels Friday’s Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic

PUEBLO, Colo. — The mass vaccination clinic originally scheduled for Friday, April 16 at the Steelworks Center of the West is now canceled due to the Joint CDC and FDA statement asking for a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the City of Pueblo announced Wednesday.

Those who were registered for this clinic are encouraged to attend the FEMA vaccination site at

the State Fairgrounds instead.

Anyone who was registered for a vaccine on Friday can go to the State Fair site at their originally scheduled time or anytime between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The city notes that participants will be asked for their information again since this is a different vaccine.

Advance registration for the FEMA vaccination clinic at the State Fairgrounds can be

found here.

Click here for all locations where you can get a vaccine in Pueblo County.

