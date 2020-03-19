Public health order issued for nail and hair salons, spas, massage and tattoo parlors

As of Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirm 277 cases of coronavirus in the state with 38 hospitalized.

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested and there are three reported deaths. Two deaths have been in El Paso County and one death in Weld County.

The latest state totals of COVID-19 can be found here.

Governor Jared Polis continued to make state actions including a special enrollment period for uninsured Coloradans, executive orders temporarily suspending elective surgeries and reducing in-person contact related to election requirements, and an updated public health order.

“As a state, we are looking at all possible solutions to ensure we are protecting the health and safety of Coloradans and minimizing the duration of the crisis,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is a coordinated effort with all state agencies and community partners to utilize every resource available during this difficult time to reduce the severity and duration of the crisis. Together, we will get through this.”

The Governor signed an executive order Thursday temporarily suspending elective and non-essential surgeries for medical, dental or veterinary and procedures to preserve important medical equipment, like personal protective equipment and ventilators, needed to combat COVID-19. A voluntary or elective surgery or procedure means the surgery can be delayed without risk to the current or future health of the patient. The executive order is in effect from March 23 to April 14, with the exception of rural and critical access hospitals.

Read the full executive order here.

The Governor also issued an updated executive order for in-person contact regarding elections and operations in the Secretary of State’s Office. This includes the suspension of any in-person filings of forms, statements, applications or any other documents with the Secretary of State’s office. This executive order also includes directives for the Title Board, county clerk’s offices and county canvass board. Read the full executive order here.

In addition, CDPHE issued an updated public health order including nonessential personal services facilities, horse track and off-track betting facilities, hair or nail salons, spas, or tattoo or massage parlors.

Click here to read the updated public health order.

The Division of Insurance and Connect for Health Colorado announced that Emergency Regulation 20-E-02 will establish a special enrollment period (SEP) for uninsured Coloradans to get health insurance. Uninsured people will be allowed to enroll in individual health insurance plans (meaning plans NOT from an employer) from March 20 through April 3, 2020. Coverage will be effective starting on April 1, regardless of when someone enrolls during that window. Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll, as this is not a period for people with coverage to change plans. Uninsured spouses and children will also be allowed to enroll at this time, even if one spouse or a child’s parent may already be insured.

Coloradans who lose their job, or who may lose their job in the coming weeks, and thus lose their employer-based health insurance, are reminded that loss of such coverage allows them a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage, whenever that might happen throughout the year. See Connect for Health Colorado’s “When can I buy insurance?” page for details.