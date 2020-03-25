Protective equipment drive Sunday benefits Colorado Springs hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes, along with UCHealth and Project C.U.R.E. is hosting a personal protective equipment drive for Colorado Health Care Providers at UCHealth Park on Sunday, March 29th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers are looking for unused products in unopened boxes.

WHAT IS NEEDED

Eye protection & goggles

Face shields

Surgical masks

Sterile & non-sterile gloves

Disposable gowns

N95 Masks

Sanitation Wipes

Personal Wipes

UCHealth Park is located at 4385 Tutt Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO, 80922. Donations made on Sunday will benefit and be distributed to ALL hospitals in the Colorado Springs area.

The current precautions and protocols set forth by public health officials, the CDC, and local government officials—including the wearing of gloves and observing appropriate social distancing—will be in use on Sunday by all staff and volunteers at the drive, and are recommended to any participating members of the public.

Project C.U.R.E. is the world’s largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies.