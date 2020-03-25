Protective equipment drive Sunday benefits Colorado Springs hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes, along with UCHealth and Project C.U.R.E. is hosting a personal protective equipment drive for Colorado Health Care Providers at UCHealth Park on Sunday, March 29th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Organizers are looking for unused products in unopened boxes.
WHAT IS NEEDED
- Eye protection & goggles
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- Sterile & non-sterile gloves
- Disposable gowns
- N95 Masks
- Sanitation Wipes
- Personal Wipes
UCHealth Park is located at 4385 Tutt Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO, 80922. Donations made on Sunday will benefit and be distributed to ALL hospitals in the Colorado Springs area.
The current precautions and protocols set forth by public health officials, the CDC, and local government officials—including the wearing of gloves and observing appropriate social distancing—will be in use on Sunday by all staff and volunteers at the drive, and are recommended to any participating members of the public.
Project C.U.R.E. is the world’s largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies.