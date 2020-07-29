Possible COVID-19 exposure at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours, Whitewater Bar & Grill

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying rafters, patrons, and employees at the property containing Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill of a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The exposure time frame is from July 13th to July 19th.

Anyone who was on the property containing Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill during this time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days after being on the premises of Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill. Individuals who were at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill during this time should get tested.

If you are showing any symptoms, even mild, remain at home, contact your health care provider, and get tested.

Per the owner of Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill, the staff

has been following guidelines on social distancing, wearing face coverings/masks, and symptom

checking their employees.

At this point in time, no employees of Whitewater Bar & Grill and Royal Gorge Zip Line Tours have tested positive for COVID-19.

Free testing is available at FCDPHE Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8:30 am-11:30 am. Testing will

continue to be performed via drive-thru at FCDHE by appointment only. FCDPHE will not take

any unscheduled people for testing.

 Location: FDCPHE Building 201 N. 6th Street in Cañon City, CO

Drive east to west through alley (6th Street to 5th Street)

 Date and Time: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30am-11:30am

 Appointments can be made Monday-Thursday 7:00am-5:00pm by calling 719-276-7450

 Site will be run by FCDPHE with support from Fremont County OEM