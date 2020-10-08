Positive COVID-19 cases in Academy District 20

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 had another active day of contact tracing due to students and staff displaying COVID-like symptoms.

The Chief of Communication Officer Allison Cortez said they don’t currently have all of Wednesday’s stats reflecting the total number of individuals in isolation or quarantine, but she wanted to inform the public about four students and/or staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Legacy Peak Elementary School, 1 positive case

Chinook Trail Middle School, 1 positive case

Liberty High School, two positive cases

All individuals deemed a close contact of those who tested positive have been notified and are currently in quarantine. The areas of the school that these individuals were in are being deep cleaned and sanitized.

Academy District 20 said they do not need to transition to eLearning at any of these schools.