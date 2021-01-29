Polis unveils modified timeline for vaccine distribution in Colorado

DENVER — In a press conference Friday, the state released a slightly modified timeline showing when various groups of Coloradans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis emphasized this prioritization list will likely change based on vaccine availability, CDC guidance, data, and science.

Here’s a look at the timeline released Friday:

Phase 1A: Highest-risk healthcare workers. Currently in progress.

Phase 1B.1: Coloradans age 70+, moderate-risk healthcare workers, and first responders. Currently in progress.

Phase 1B.2: Coloradas ages 65-69, pre-K-12 educators, childcare workers in licensed childcare programs, and continuity of state government. Begins February 8.

Phase 1B.3: Frontline essential workers and people ages 16 to 64 with two or more high-risk conditions. Specifically, that includes:

Frontline essential workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. postal service, public transit and specialized transportation staff, grocery, public health, frontline essential human service workers, faith leaders, direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness, and essential frontline journalists.

People ages 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions from the following: Cancer (defined as patients who are currently receiving treatment or have received treatment within the last month for cancer) Chronic kidney disease COPD Diabetes mellitus Down syndrome Specific heart conditions (heart failure, cardiomyopathies or coronary heart disease, and severe valvular/congenital heart disease) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Solid organ transplant A disability that prevents mask wearing



State officials said their goal is to start vaccinating Coloradans in Phase 1B.3 in early March, but the exact date depends on vaccine supply. People with high-risk conditions will be required to submit some proof of their condition, but exact details on that are still being worked out.

Phase 2: People ages 60 to 64, people with one high-risk condition, and the continuation of operations for state government and continuity of local government. Specifically, that includes:

People ages 60-64.

People ages 16-59 with one of the high-risk conditions listed in the Phase 1B.3 section above.

Local continuity of local government, defined as executives of those branches of government, and a limited amount of essential support staff needed to provide for continuity of government.

Continuation of operations for state government, defined as those individuals defined by continuity of operations plans that each agency holds.

Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Phase 3: The general public–anyone ages 16-59. State officials estimate this phase will begin in the summer.

Vaccine progress so far

Polis said 90% of Coloradans in Phase 1A have received both doses of the vaccine–essentially, everyone in that group who wanted it, according to Polis.

All of Colorado’s skilled nursing facilities have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 71% have received the second dose.

About 90% of the moderate-risk healthcare workers and first responders included in Phase 1B.1 have received their first dose.

About 34% of Coloradans over the age of 70 have received their first dose, not including those in long-term care facilities. The goal is to vaccinate 70% of people in that age group by the end of February.

“There’s people 70 and up watching this who got it, of course, who had friends who got it,” Polis said. “There’s also some watching this who signed up, or haven’t been called yet. And you will. It could be next week, it could be the week after. You will get the chance to get the vaccine, if you’re 70 and up, in the next few weeks.”