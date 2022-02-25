DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis is expected to announce the way the state is handling COVID-19 moving forward during a news conference Friday afternoon, multiple sources told FOX31 News.

Polis has publicly said his noon news conference will include a “major announcement” and FOX31 has learned that includes outlining the different phases we can expect.

Sources said there will be multiple phases that include planning for the next variant and addressing the health care worker shortage and related issues.

In a tweet Friday morning, Polis talked about how the change in response to how things have evolved.

“Last summer I declared an end to the public health emergency because we had the tools we needed and the systems in place, to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and avoid overcrowding our hospitals. But today I’m here to say that it’s time for us to turn the page,” he said.

Polis will be joined by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as well as Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings.

You can watch the news conference live at noon in the FOX31 NOW player above. This story will be updated with details from the news conference as they become available.