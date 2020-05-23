Polis signs additional executive orders in response to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis signed multiple Executive Orders on Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In regards to healthcare, Polis signed an order that eliminates copays for COVID-19 testing for individuals who rely on Medicaid.

Additionally, the governor also extended the state’s disaster declaration.

Finally, Polis amended an existing Executive Order concerning criminal justice, which extends provisions related to the Department of Corrections’ duty to receive and take custody of individuals.

This order will allow DOC to continue to manage its inmate intake process in order to prevent the introduction of inmates who may be symptomatic or asymptomatic with COVID-19.

