Polis: Colorado to get thousands more vaccine doses than previously expected

DENVER — Colorado is in line to receive an unexpected 10,000 extra doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days. That’s in addition to 7,000 shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis shared the good news during his semiweekly update Tuesday. He also touched on the progress the state is making on fully re-opening, including vaccinating 108,000 teachers, or 90% of the state’s educators.

Polis also said we’re very close to where we want to be with our seniors, as about 74% of those 70 and older are vaccinated. People 70 and older make up 78% of COVID deaths, so the more they get vaccines, the quicker and more confident we can be to open the entire state, according to Polis.

“In Colorado, everything’s open,” Polis said. “Again, especially people who are vaccinated, you’re much safer going out to eat now. I plan to do that for the first time since I did outdoor dining last summer with our family, and plan to go out next week and hopefully start going out once a week for dinner again, and feel better about that once we’re vaccinated. So many Coloradans, particularly those in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, once they have that full protection, will also have that confidence they need to be able to re-emerge and go out and see their friends.”

Polis said despite forecasts of snow this weekend, there should be no interruption to the state’s vaccine supply.

Polis and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown are asking the FDA to allow vaccine pooling, a process in which medical professionals take small amounts of leftover vaccine from one vial and combine it with another vial to produce one full vaccine dose.

The two governors sent a letter to the acting commissioner of the FDA, saying vaccine pooling is common practice for other vaccines, like the flu shot. Polis and Brown said this will help get more shots into arms, while still ensuring doses are safe and effective.