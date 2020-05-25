A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by an open coffee shop as residents remain indoors despite the lifting of many restrictions to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Restaurants across the state can reopen for dine-in service, with restrictions, on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis has announced.

In a press release Monday, Polis also provided reopening guidance for summer camps, campsites, and ski resorts. Here are the details.

Restaurants

Restaurants statewide will be able to open for in-person dining starting Wednesday. Restaurants must limit capacity to 50% of the posted occupancy limit, or 50 people, whichever is less. Tables or groups must be limited to no more than eight people, and

be spaced so that parties are a minimum of six feet apart. Restaurants are encouraged to provide as much outdoor service as possible.

>> Read the full guidance for restaurants

Some restaurants in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas are already offering dine-in service. El Paso, Fremont, and Teller counties all received state approval for restaurants to reopen last week or over the weekend.

Bars and breweries

Bars and breweries that do not serve food remain closed for now. Establishments that do not serve food will be re-evaluated in June.

The governor’s office issued additional clarification in an FAQ document published Monday:

“There may be some establishments, like breweries with large indoor and outdoor spaces, that want to change their business model to re-open and operate like a restaurant. In these cases, food must be provided by a licensed retail food establishment. Establishments can form partnerships with neighboring restaurants to provide food (like, for example Carboy in Denver), or can partner with food trucks (like, for example Quiero Arepas Food Truck). Light snacks (like bar nuts) or things that are commercially prepared somewhere else and heated up in a microwave on premises (like Hot Pockets) don’t count as food service. Allowing patrons to bring in their own takeout or order food from an app does not count either. In all cases, establishments must operate according to the new guidelines.”

Children’s day camps and youth sports camps

Children’s day camps and youth sports camps can open on June 1.

Residential overnight camps will be closed in June. A decision about whether these camps can open in July and August will be made in mid-June.

Overnight camps that would like to operate as day camps must work with the Colorado Department of Human Services and their local public health agency for approval.

Day camps and youth sports camps must operate with restrictions and strong precautionary measures.

>> Read the full guidance for camps

Private campsites

Private campsites are allowed to open as of Monday. Campgrounds in the state park system are already open.

Ski resorts

The executive order requiring the closure of ski resorts expired on Saturday. Ski resorts can now work to secure approval from their local authorities in order to open.

Arapahoe Basin already announced they will reopen for limited skiing starting Wednesday.

Learn more

Polis will hold a media availability at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest Safer at Home guidance. Watch live on FOX21News.com.

>> Read the FAQ from the governor’s office

>> Read the latest Safer At Home executive order, issued Monday

This story will be updated.