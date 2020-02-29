Pikes Peak School Districts taking action against Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS — The overall risk of the Coronavirus in Colorado is low, according to the El Paso County Public Health Department.

“Even in the United States the risk is very low,” Natalia Gayou with the El Paso County Public Health Department, said.

However, that’s not stopping schools from taking action. Districts all across Colorado Springs are sending out emails to parents letting them know they are prepared. Emails were sent from District 49, District 11, District 3 and more.

“So COVID-19 is transmitted through coughs and sneezes, the flu shot will not protect you’re from COVID-19 they are different,” Gayou said.

The El Paso County Public Health Department is ready as well and have a surveillance system in place to monitor the spread.

“We are very diligently keeping track of what’s going on in other countries and states and at a communication with the state health department,” Gayou said.

They said the key is to stop and limit the spread.

“Maintaining good hand hygiene, in general, that’s what everyone can do,” Gayou said.

Here’s how you can protect yourself:

Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve

Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

Stay home if you’re sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

“The risk is low and so just make sure you’re taking the proper precautions like the flu and flu like symptoms,” Gayou said.