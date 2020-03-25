Pikes Peak Community Foundation awards grants to 7 nonprofits, seeks more donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s emergency relief fund has raised $517,000 to help cover more than $1 million in grant requests from local nonprofits.

The fund was activated last week. The foundation said as of March 20, they’ve raised $517,000 in donations. Initial requests from local nonprofits total more than $1.2 million.

They said so far, they’ve given a total of $169,714 to seven local nonprofits: Care & Share Food Bank, Family Promise, Fountain Valley Senior Center, Status: Code 4, Silver Key Senior Services, Teller Senior Coalition, and Community Partnership Family Resource Center.

They’re now asking for additional donations to help fulfill more requests.

The grants are going toward organizations that help provide immediate basic human needs related to food, shelter, safety, and healthcare, as well as those serving the most vulnerable populations.

The grants committee meets weekly. Applications that aren’t accepted right away will remain active and may be funded later based on need and available funding. Nonprofits can apply for grants on the Pikes Peak Community Foundation website.