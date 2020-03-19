1  of  17
Pikes Peak Community Foundation activates relief fund for nonprofits

Coronavirus

The Colorado Springs skyline around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Community Foundation is activating an emergency relief fund to help nonprofits who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief fund is a partnership between the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, Pikes Peak United Way, and Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

Right now, they’re accepting donations from citizens, companies, and private foundations. The money will be distributed to nonprofits that support citizens in emergencies.

The Pikes Peak Community Foundation Emergency Relief Funds collect donations year-round. Following a state, county or municipally declared emergency in El Paso or Teller County, a committee convenes to assess urgent needs, identify short-term gaps, gather information that will inform longer-term recovery efforts, and begin to distribute necessary funds.

To donate to the fund, visit ppcf.org/donate.

If you represent a nonprofit and would like to apply for a grant, visit ppcf.org/relief.

