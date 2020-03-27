Pikes Peak Community College closes all campuses due to stay-at-home order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Community College has closed all of its campuses and learning centers until at least April 13.

PPCC said all college services remain operational remotely. Classes are now online, and support services are available online, by email, and by phone.

Career and technical classes that had been planned to continue will suspend face-to-face instruction, going online with some and postponing the remainder of the classes with others. Faculty will communicate with students to let them know plans for their individual classes.

Students who do not have access to computers are encouraged to contact their faculty members and explore options of taking an “Incomplete“ (to be completed later) grade in the course or “Withdrawing” and taking the class again in the future.

College officials will continue evaluating the situation to determine if it will be safe to resume face-to-face classes on April 13.

