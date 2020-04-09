Peterson launches drive-thru pharmacy service

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 21st Medical Group announced a drive-thru pharmacy service in response to the base’s physical distancing mandate.

All medications can be picked up in the exchange parking lot from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People picking up can enter through the main (middle) exchange parking lot entrance and follow the signs. The main clinic pharmacy and the satellite pharmacy inside the base exchange will not be open for pick-up. Service hours are subject to change based on conditions and installation commander direction.

The pharmacy is making these changes to maintain safety for both patients and staff, and to continue the valued pharmacy benefit to all of its patients: active duty, family members and retirees.

For new prescriptions sent to the pharmacy through the electronic system, call the pharmacy at 719-556-6200 to activate your prescription over the phone. The pharmacy will call when the prescription is ready for pick up at the drive-thru. Handwritten paper prescriptions may be dropped off at the drive-thru in the exchange parking lot; an attendant will let you know when you can expect the prescription to be ready for pick-up. Routine prescription refills can be requested by calling 719-556-1109 option 1, or toll-free at 888-745-6427, and using the number on the prescription bottle. Refills can also be requested through the TRICARE Online website at www.tricareonline.com. Refill prescriptions can be picked up at the drive-thru service after three duty days.

For more information regarding Peterson AFB and the impacts of COVID-19 click here.