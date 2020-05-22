Peterson AFB recognizing and honoring “Team Pete’s” graduating seniors

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Peterson Air Force Base gave a reason for “Team Pete’s” graduating seniors to don their caps and gowns on Thursday.

Team Pete celebrated both high school and college graduates of the class of 2020 with a graduation parade.

The recognition ceremony featured a parade down Peterson Boulevard as military leadership, families, and school administrators from six different school districts celebrated the graduating seniors.

“A few of us put our heads together of the FSS and you know people had been doing birthday parades and things like that. So we sort of took that idea and ran with it and improvised to make it work for us, to honor those grads,” said Force Support Officer Julie Campbell.

The seniors are kids of Peterson staff including active duty, reserve, civil service, and others.

“It’s definitely nice living in a military town where we feel connected like a group,” Cheyenne Mountain High School Graduate Philip Chaote said.

“It’s cool to be a part of history, you know. And even though it sucks that we didn’t get to do all the fun senior events I mean we have this. And everyone’s really supportive so it’s been kind of fun,” Sand Creek High School Graduate Emma Scheitzach said.

About 70 seniors were cheered on by a parade of cars filled with family, staff, school faculty, military leadership, and area businesses. The seniors stood next to their photo banner.

“We definitely still wanted to give them an experience to remember going on into the future,” said Campbell.