Peterson AFB establishes coronavirus testing point

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Peterson Air Force Base is establishing a coronavirus testing point for people who usually receive medical treatment from the base.

The drive-through testing location will be open by appointment only starting Friday at the Peterson car wash. Testing will be available for patients whose servicing medical treatment facility is Peterson or Schriever Air Force Base.

If you are concerned that you may have coronavirus, call 719-524-2273 before going to the testing center. You will not receive testing unless your care team has placed an order beforehand.

