People who received single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic need to get revaccinated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Those who received a single COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County should be offered revaccination, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) notified patients on Tuesday.

According to an email sent to patients from the CDPHE, “Through an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we identified substandard vaccine storage and handling, vaccine preparation, mass clinic operations, and poor record-keeping practices. We want to reassure you that we do not believe anyone vaccinated at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County should be worried about their safety. Through our review with CDC, it has been determined that all patients who received a single COVID-19 vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic should be offered revaccination.”

The health department said they don’t believe people who were vaccinated at the clinic should be worried about their safety.

The Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force recommends these steps for those who received one vaccine dose at the clinic:

If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)



If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)



If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)



Nearly 4,000 vaccines were administered, and 7,000 appointments have been canceled.

Coloradans who had an appointment canceled and have not yet received their first dose of vaccine, or who need an additional shot, can use CDPHE’s full list of providers online to locate a new provider to schedule their vaccination.