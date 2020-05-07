Penrose-St. Francis Hospital celebrates new nurses with pinning ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two new registered nurses at Penrose St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs were celebrated Wednesday in a pinning ceremony that almost didn’t happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is another way to think of our health care workers this week. Newly graduated nurses entering the nursing profession.

The new RN’s are taking on an important job during the hardest time as the unit is designated for COVID treatment.

“We don’t know what’s going on just like everyone else, we don’t really know what to expect,” said Nurse Vanessa Roggie. “We don’t know what’s going to happen so it’s very uncertain but I think this is the best time to also join the field and help out however I can.”