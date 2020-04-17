Penrose Hospital Doctor says Colorado Springs is past COVID-19 peak for cases, hospitalizations

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the largest hospital systems in the Pikes Peak Region says, the community is past the peak of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the disease.

“We know we’re on the downslope. We’re seeing less patients per day with COVID than we did at the peak.” said Dr. Michael Roshon, “We never got closed to being overwhelmed.”

Dr. Roshon (M.D & Ph.D.) is the chief of medical staff and emergency director at Penrose Hospital. At the time of the interview, he said there were 20 COVID-19 patients between the two Centura hospitals in Colorado Springs. He says this conclusion is an assessment of the hospital’s data and a very local conclusion about the pandemic in Colorado Springs.

“This is very regional. Different hot spots are going to pop up, and it’s going to be a moving target.” Roshon said.

Roshon emphasizes, the pandemic is far from over, and the hospital will still be prepared for an influx of COVID-19 patients by keeping sections of the emergency and intensive care units sectioned off for them.

Colorado’s first patient tested positive on March 2. Four days later, a man in his 40s tested positive and became the first confirmed case in El Paso County. The County also registered the state’s first death and a subsequent outbreak at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center. Public health officials say outbreaks like that largely contributed to El Paso County having the most deaths of any other county in Colorado.

This week, the number of people who have died or have been infected as a proportion of the population fell below the state’s average in El Paso County.

“Our social distancing techniques, the people of this community, have really paid attention to that, and we have seen nowhere near the surge we expected. We had feared we could become overwhelmed, but because of the close attention to social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks when we need to, we never got close to becoming overwhelmed.”

Though Roshon is confident about the trend of hospitalizations and cases in the Penrose-St. Francis network as representative of the community, the area’s public health leaders are not.

During a presentation at Colorado Springs City Council, El Paso County Deputy Medical Director, Dr. Leon Kelly said there was a definitive “flattening of the curve” in terms of new hospitalizations in the area, but the agency is not quite ready to declare the peak has passed.

“While it’s too early to say if we are past the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations, we are encouraged to see a bit of a plateau. Public Health is continuing to monitor the situation and assess all of the available data before drawing conclusions. We continue to work closely with our hospital partners.” Dr. Robin Johnson, the medical director for EPC Public Health, said in a statement to FOX21 News.

UCHealth says, they are also seeing a decrease in hospitalizations.

Six weeks of physical distancing closed dine-in restaurants, and countless other businesses, Roshon says he is working, but he warns the need for those measures still remains. He imagines the Penrose-St. Francis Hospital system will continue to have the capacity needed for a slow reopening of the economy at the end of the month.

“As people start to go out again, and as people start to go back to work, we anticipate there are going to sporadic cases that pop up. Our hope is that we can monitor those people we can have some testing available to test as much as we can.” Roshon said.

Roshon questions the testing ability that would be needed for large gatherings in the near future. He believes that a limited and gradual reopening of society is possible, so long anyone who gets symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell) self quarantines themselves.

“There will never be enough tests to test everyone with symptoms, so it’s not the testing that’s important; it’s the self-quarantining, your distancing, doing good hand washing and not spreading it to other people. If we can slow down that spread, then we can control this.”

In his experience so far, people who have had symptoms for around a week are when they either start to recover or need a hospital. The treatments he says they are receiving are supportive care in the ways of bolstering oxygen and fluid levels.

This article will be updated.