Peak Vista begins vaccine distribution clinic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 525,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado on Saturday.

Peak Vista Health Center in El Paso County is now contributing to that number.

Peak Vista is joining forces with Matthews-Vu Medical Group to provide vaccinations to the community on Saturday at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing.  

Leadership from Peak Vista Community Health Centers and Matthews-Vu Medical Group are working to get the vaccines out as quickly as possible.

The vaccine clinic was Saturday, Feb. 6 from 7:30 am until 4:00 pm at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing.

Those 70 years old or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.  An appointment is required. Individuals 70 years and older can call (719) 344-6500 to schedule an appointment or register online by completing the form on Peak Vista’s website. An ID is not required.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers is a nonprofit organization providing exceptional health care to people facing access barriers through clinical programs and education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local