Peak Vista begins vaccine distribution clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 525,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado on Saturday.

Peak Vista Health Center in El Paso County is now contributing to that number.

Peak Vista is joining forces with Matthews-Vu Medical Group to provide vaccinations to the community on Saturday at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing.

Leadership from Peak Vista Community Health Centers and Matthews-Vu Medical Group are working to get the vaccines out as quickly as possible.

The vaccine clinic was Saturday, Feb. 6 from 7:30 am until 4:00 pm at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing.

Those 70 years old or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. An appointment is required. Individuals 70 years and older can call (719) 344-6500 to schedule an appointment or register online by completing the form on Peak Vista’s website. An ID is not required.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers is a nonprofit organization providing exceptional health care to people facing access barriers through clinical programs and education.