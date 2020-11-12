Parkview Medical Center monitoring elective procedures closely

PUEBLO, Colo. — As Parkview continues to care for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the recent large uptick of positive cases in the county, Parkview Medical Center will begin to slow down elective inpatient procedures and monitor them on a case-by-case basis.

Outpatient care, emergency services and women services will remain fully operational, according to a press release sent by the hospital’s communication specialist.

“We are working diligently and proactively every day to care for our community during the COVID-19 outbreak. Our hope is we remain completely functioning on all of our exceptional services. However, bed capacity remains tight and we need to be proactive and cautious so we are prepared to handle the increase in positive COVID-19 cases,” stated Leslie Barnes, President and CEO.

Visiting restrictions remain the same.