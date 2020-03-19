1  of  16
Parkview Medical Center confirms death in COVID-19 positive patient

Coronavirus

PUEBLO COUNTY — A woman being treated at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo for unknown medical conditions died Wednesday. A hospital representative said the woman did test positive for COVID-19, but noted the virus is not believed to be the cause of her death.

The woman, from Crowley County, is described as “elderly”, but the hospital did not release an exact age.

FOX21 News was told the woman had been treated at Parkview Medical in isolation, and that the chance of exposure to other staff members was minimal.

There have been three other coronavirus-related deaths in Colorado, two in El Paso County.

This article will be updated.

