Overcoming COVID-19: Part Five

The first thing is to remember isolation does not mean completely shutting yourself off from the world. There is a difference between being alone and being lonely.

Dannie De Novo is a happiness coach; she serves people and organizations by helping them expand exponentially and achieve visionary goals.

She said, “now, more and more research is being done on the physical end, and they’re saying that it is as detrimental to our health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.” De Novo continued stating, “that it increases your risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s, high blood pressure, heart disease. It really impacts any chronic disease out there,” said Dannie De Novo, a happiness coach.”

With today’s technology, you can stay in contact with friends and family virtually using free apps like FaceTime if you have an iPhone, the ever-booming Zoom app, and the classic Skype.

De Novo says it’s important to remember the things you have control of, such as who you talk to, what you eat, and what you watch on TV. As for your kids, you must work to give them a sense of normalcy.

Dr. Charles Benight is a psychology professor at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs.

He said, “Having meals together, studying in the evening together with homework and so forth, but also finding group family time to take a walk, go around the block, of course keeping physical distance. We do know from some research that the parents’ reactions really drive a lot of what the kids’ reactions are. So, if the parents can feel calm and sort of feel like they’re in control of moving things forward, the kids will do better.”

Governor Jared Polis’s stay-at-home order still allows you to go outside for exercise, so if you need a break from the house to hop on your bike or step outside.

Local experts also point out that sticking to a schedule can make all the difference.

We’re all being challenged right now, and focusing on the positives may not come easy.

Resources are available if you find yourself still feeling disconnected, stressed out, or depressed, there are plenty of organizations that offer virtual counseling as well as other services.

National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-TALK

Veteran Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 There’s also an online chat-room: www.veterancrisisline.net

UCCS Veteran Health and Trauma Clinic (719) 255-8003

Greater Resilience Information Toolkit (Mental health support) https://grit.uccs.edu/

