Outbreak reported at third facility in Pueblo County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PUEBLO, Colo. – Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Pueblo on Friday.

To date, the University Park Care Center has one staff member and two residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period. An outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents with onset in a 14-day period.

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Pueblo and protecting the health of the residents and staff of Pueblo’s long-term care facilities is a top priority,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We wish for a full and quick recovery while will continue to work with University Park Care Center to help minimize the spread of the virus.”

A resident at University Park Care Center tested positive for COVID-19 along with one other resident and a staff member testing positive. PDPHE’s contact investigations, are ongoing per established public health process and guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus in the facility.

Visiting restrictions at University Park Care Center were started in mid-March. Public health is working with University Park Care Center to ensure guidance is being followed to protect the residents and the staff.

University Park Care Center is the third facility in Pueblo County to report an outbreak.

In April, PDPHE announced an outbreak at Brookdale El Camino. May 28 Brookdale El Camino passed 28 days with no new illnesses in the facility, classifying the COVID-19 outbreak as over.

In May, PDPHE announced an outbreak at Columbine Chateau.

CDPHE reports outbreaks at facilities statewide is updated weekly on Wednesdays at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data.