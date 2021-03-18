Operation House Call in Colorado Springs administers vaccines to homebound seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and El Paso County Health joined forces to get homebound seniors vaccinated for COVID-19.

The service called Operation House Call is intended for people who are truly homebound and have no way to get to a doctor’s office or drive-thru site. Operation House Call allows the fire department to retrieve vaccines and deliver.

CSFD coordinates with their team and the Health Department to pick-up a refrigerated box that’s temperature-controlled before heading to Matthew’s VU Medical Clinic where they draw up the vaccines. From that point on they have a 6-hour window to administer the doses. Typically seeing four to six people a day.

“I think that it is a step that is to help us get further down the process and flatten this curve was on.” CSFD Lt. Brian Kurtz said. It’s going to help us through April and May to get the people the shots COVID-19 to get the vaccine to everybody we possibly can get it to.”

This program largely operates on a referral basis. Home health agencies and other partner agencies like Silver Key and United Way, which serve the homebound population, will refer people to connect them to the COVID-19 vaccine.

CSFD said they haven’t had any adverse reactions to the vaccine itself but they do wait 15 minutes after just like you would in a clinic to make sure the patient is ok.