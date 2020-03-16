Online delivery services that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic

(WCMH/FOX21) — With experts recommending social distancing in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are several food delivery services available to bring food to your door.

In addition to individual local restaurants with delivery services (check their websites), the following services are available:

DoorDash — will deliver from several restaurants including Chipolte, Firehouse Tavern, and McDonald’s.

— will deliver from several restaurants including Chipolte, Firehouse Tavern, and McDonald’s. Postmates — will deliver from several local restaurants as well as chains like Five Guys, Denny’s and Subway.

— will deliver from several local restaurants as well as chains like Five Guys, Denny’s and Subway. Uber Eats — will deliver from Panda Express and Popeye’s, among several others.

— will deliver from Panda Express and Popeye’s, among several others. Grub Hub — will deliver from chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s.

— will deliver from chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s. EatStreet — works more closely with local restaurants instead of national chains.

— works more closely with local restaurants instead of national chains. ClusterTruck — an independently owned, delivery-only kitchen which operates in specific locations, including Denver.

All of the above have different charges per delivery, with some holding specials for a user’s first order.

Check the individual websites for more information on charges and delivery locations.