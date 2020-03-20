Ongoing pandemic forces places to end janitorial contracts

COLORADO SPRINGS –The coronavirus is leaving a stain on many janitorial companies because of many businesses forced to shut their doors per the Governor’s public health orders.

Lee’s Janitorial INC. has been hard at work cleaning parts of Colorado Springs since the 1980s and has expanded throughout the years.

“It was a big financial hit but not just for me for my employees,” Owner Mike Romero said.

The financial hit happened after Governor Jared Polis ordered gyms, schools, and other facilities to close in response to coronavirus. For Romero, those closures meant the loss of janitorial contracts, forcing Romero to lay off employees.

“All my employees are hard workers, they depend on this job as their main income and not part-time,” Romero said.

Romero agrees the work they are doing is crucial in fighting the ongoing pandemic. Right now his company is in the process of deep cleaning a school.

“You have to have self-pride to clean things and knowing you have a job and doing a job,” Romero said.

Romero says that’s not his only problem, like many other businesses his company is facing a toilet paper shortage.

“Next month, I will try to get more but it’s hard to get it, we are on backorder,” Romero said.

He added there’s not much he can do and is waiting for this mess to clear up.

“It’s hard I’ve never been in this position, people need to realize there are these small businesses affected by this virus and I’m one of them,” Romero said.