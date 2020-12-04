One-Third of El Paso County’s COVID-19 deaths came in November

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hospitalizations, deaths, and cases all grew exponentially during the month of November, with 98 of El Paso County’s 308 total deaths from COVID-19 coming in just the last month.

At the beginning of the month, on November 4, the 14-day average of deaths was reported at 0.93 per day. On November 25, the average was reported at 4 deaths per day from COVID-19.

November recorded a sharp increase in the number of daily deaths, up to 4 per day. On December 2, an average of 3.71 people died from COVID-19 each day.

“It’s almost like a mass casualty event in slow motion,” Dr. David Steinbruner said.”We’ve learned more, not less, about taking care of people, but I think what we’re seeing is, overall numbers of people that is catching a wider swath of people that are more susceptible to the virus and that’s what we’re seeing in therms of the deaths.”

Steinbruner is the Chief Medical Officer at UCHealth’s memorial hospital. The sharp increase is patients means his staff is responsible for seeing more patients than before and, on the current trajectory, that will lead to the quality of care decreasing in order to accommodate the quantity of patients.

“If you continue to allow this to spread at the record and phenomenal rates and you continue to force this into the hospital through this rise in patients very rapidly, there is a very real possibility that we will have to degrade the care at some point too,” he said. “We can’t do this forever with more and more and more patients.”

The seven-day average of daily patient counts in El Paso County has continued to increase over at least the past month. An average of 274.86 people was hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, a 27% increase from the week before. On Wednesday, the total number of patients reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 was 286, up from 82 at the beginning of November.

Steinbruner said he sees that the increase in patient loads is straining his staff physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Every day you have to get up and do it all over—watching people ill and taking care of them when they are sick, but also watching people die,” he said. “That takes a huge toll upon the staff as well.”

Steinbruner has asked Governor Jared Polis’ office about the plans to open up Alternative Care Sites at various places around the state but is unsure of any timetable in that regard. He has been asked to find ways to double the current capacity of the hospital, but he says staffing remains a major concern.

Nurse to patient ratios are getting worse and while Steinbruner said closing down certain parts of the economy helps slow the number of patients into the hospital, those measures mean nothing if people don’t follow the spirit of those regulations at home in their private lives.

“The implications for us ignoring the very simple steps we can take to try to slow the spread of this is that more and more people will die and we will get to the point where we can’t take care of the people we could potentially take care of because we don’t have the resources,” he said. “At the end of the day, when that happens, you can take a look at yourself and understand that, by you taking that approach, are part of the reason that we got here.”